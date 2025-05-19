Woman among two villagers trampled to death by wild elephants in MP

A herd of wild elephants trampled two villagers to death in a forest in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to information, the incident occured in the Sanausi beat of Godwal forest range in the North Forest Division of Shahdol.

Advertisement

Among the victims were a man and a woman. The wife of the deceased managed to escape the tusker attack by climbing a nearby tree.

Advertisement

A team of officials and personnel of the Forest Department reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. According to the forest officials, efforts are on to confirm the cause of death and to trace the wild elephants.

The incident occured barely six days after the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in the state approved a plan worth Rs 47.11 crore in the state cabinet meeting on 13 May to improve the management of wild elephants and reduce human-elephant conflict in the state.