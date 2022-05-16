Woman among 7 LeT terrorists tasked to target security forces busted

With the arrest of a woman among seven terrorists along with their associates, security forces and J&K Police in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, on Monday, busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module in a joint operation.

The Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Besides, six vehicles, including four two-wheelers used by the module to ferry terrorists and recce, have been seized.

During the course of the investigation of cases regarding the recent Bandipora encounters, Bandipora Police, along with security forces busted the terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting an active Pakistani trained terrorist, two hybrid terrorists and four terrorist associates.

The Pakistan-trained terrorist has been identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri, a resident of Nadihal who went to Pakistan on valid visa in year 2018 through Wagah Border and infiltrated into this side after obtaining illegal arms training and started actively working with proscribed terror outfit in Bandipora.

The two hybrid terrorists have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi and Shariq Ahmad Lone.

The arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out attacks on the police, security forces and other soft targets particularly in Bandipora district. The four arrested terrorist associates including the woman have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik and Sheema Shafi Waza.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in harbouring terrorists, providing logistics, material support including transportation of terrorist in the Bandipora district. The female terrorist associate was also involved in providing Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation and ferrying terrorists in town Bandipora.

Incriminating materials, arms ammunition including two Pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 pistol rounds, three hand grenades were recovered from their possession.