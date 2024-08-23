Woman among 10 killed in separate incidents in MP

At least 10 people, including a woman, were killed in two separate incidents in two districts of Madhya Pradesh late Thursday night.

In the first incident, four men and a woman were killed and 41 others were injured when a speeding bus travelling from Bhopal to Hyderabad overturned in Pandhurna district near Chhindwara around 10 pm on Thursday.

According to SDOP Brijesh Bhargava, the accident occurred at Mohi Ghat when a bus operated by Verma Travels hit a divider and overturned. The official said that two persons died on the spot, while three critically injured passengers succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Initial investigations suggested that the bus was speeding at around 110-120 km per hour due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle. The deceased include Mamta Gupta (32), Vinod Yadav (32), Deepak Kakodiya (26), Babu Khan (54) and B Venkat Narsimha Reddy (49).

The second mishap occurred at Choral village in Mhow, near Indore, where the roof of an under-construction cottage at a farmhouse resort collapsed, killing five labourers sleeping underneath.

The exact time of the mishap could not be ascertained, as there was heavy downpour during the night. The incident came to light around 6.30 am on Friday when other workers arrived at the spot. The police were informed and teams of police and rescue workers rushed to the location.

The rescue team recovered five bodies buried under the rubble of the collapsed roof.

Indore (Rural) SP Hitika Wasal said the bodies were sent to hospital for postmortem.

The deceased include brothers Hariom Malviya (22) and Ajay Malviya (20), as well as Gopal Prajapati (45), Raja (22), and Pawan Panchal (35), the labour contractor.

MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each deceased.