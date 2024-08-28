Wolf attacks in Bahraich: UP CM keeps close watch on ‘Operation Bhediya’

Uttar Pradesh has Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring ‘Operation Bhediya’ after rushing Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena to Bahraich on Wednesday to discuss ways to tackle the wolf menace with local public representatives and officials.

During his visit to several villages, the minister reassured the residents that the Forest Department was working overtime to capture the wolves to ensure their safety. The department is utilising drone mapping for enhanced security and deploying thermal drones to aid in capturing the wolves.

Recently, the district administration paid an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of four victims of the wolf attack. The payment to the families of the remaining victims will be processed soon.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the forest minister visited the villages that have witnessed wolf attacks. He engaged with the affected families and local residents.

He assured them that the department was fully alert and is making every effort to capture the three remaining wolves. He urged the community to avoid sleeping outside at night, keep children indoors, and ensure the doors are securely locked. He also advised going out in groups and carrying sticks for protection until the wolves are apprehended.

Alongside the forest minister, Principal Chief Forest Conservator and Head of Department Sudhir Kumar Sharma and Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava were present on-site.

Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava stated, “We have deployed 16 teams to capture the wolves, and 12 district-level officers are also stationed here. Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh will remain on-site until the remaining wolves are captured. DFO Barabanki Akash Badhavan and DFO Naveen Prakash are also working diligently to ensure the success of ‘Operation Bhediya.’”

The Forest Department is on high alert to capture the wolves, employing drone and thermal drone mapping techniques. Permission to tranquilize the wolves has been granted by the Chief Wildlife Warden. To assist in this effort, two doctors are actively working with the team in Bahraich.

During the meeting, the district magistrate reported that doors are being installed in homes lacking them, funded through various sources including CSR and other financial contributions. Night patrolling is being conducted in villages, and ASHA workers have been assigned to raise awareness among the public and women.

The families of the four individuals, who lost their lives in the wolf attacks, received cheques of Rs 5 lakh each. The district administration has issued these cheques to the families of Akhtar Raza, Pratibha, Kishan, and Sandhya. The ex gratia payments to the remaining victims’ families will be processed soon, and action is underway on the remaining cases.