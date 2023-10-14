WOAH approves India’s declaration of freedom from avian influenza

In a significant development for India’s poultry industry, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has approved India’s self-declaration of freedom from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in specific poultry compartments.

”This achievement is a testament to India’s commitment to maintaining high standards of animal health and biosecurity,” the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said on Saturday.

Zoning and compartmentalisation are strategic tools used to establish and maintain groups of animals with specific health statuses for the purposes of international trade and disease prevention or control.

Advertisement

Compartmentalisation involves defining a sub-population of animals with a specified health status within the national territory. The maintenance of this status relies on stringent management and husbandry practices that adhere to the standards outlined in the WOAH Terrestrial Code and recommendations related to specific disease chapters.

HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, was first detected in India in Maharashtra in February 2006. Since then, the country has experienced annual outbreaks of HPAI in different regions, leading to substantial economic losses.

The disease has been reported in 24 states and Union Territories, resulting in the culling of over nine million birds to control its spread.

India’s approach to controlling HPAI follows a “detect and cull” policy as outlined in the National Action Plan for Prevention, Control, and Containment of Avian Influenza, a statement said.

This comprehensive response includes the humane destruction of infected and exposed animals, eggs, feed, litter, and other contaminated materials.

Additionally, measures such as restricting the movement of poultry and poultry products, disinfection and clean-up of infected premises, and a Postoperative Surveillance Plan (POSP) have been implemented.

It is important to note that vaccination against HPAI is not permitted in India.

Despite these challenges, India has taken a proactive approach to mitigate the risks associated with HPAI by adopting the concept of poultry compartmentalisation.

Compartmentalisation is a crucial tool that enhances animal health, reduces the risk of disease outbreaks within and outside the compartment, and facilitates the trade of poultry and poultry-related products.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying submitted a self-declaration of freedom from HPAI in 26 poultry compartments to WOAH on Friday.