With whopping Rs 482 cr assets, BJD’s Santrupt Misra richest LS candidate in Odisha

Out of 64 candidates in the fray in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha, as many as 28 (44%) candidates have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Six parliamentary constituencies — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Puri and Sambalpur — are going to polls for the 5th phase nationwide Lok Sabha polls on 25 May.

While the six BJD candidates have declared their assets at over Rs 1 crore, four candidates each from the Congress and BJP are crorepatis.

Advertisement

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Phase-III Lok Sabha Elections is Rs. 11.80 crores, ADR which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 64 candidates stated.

The average assets of BJD candidates are analyzed at 95 crores, followed by BJP at Rs 5 crore and Congress with Rs 2 crore.

Former HR head of Aditya Birla group Santrupt Misra, BJD’s candidate for Cuttack Lok Sabha, is the richest candidate with declared assets of Rs whopping Rs 482 crore. Mishra is followed by BJD’s Dhenkanal LS candidate Abinash Samal and Ram Prasad Hembram, BSP’s Keonjhar LS candidate with assets of Rs 36 crore and Rs 35 crore respectively.

Dillip Kumar Baral, independent candidate from Puri seat, has the lowest asset of Rs 4,032 only amongst the 62 contestants.

The richest candidate Santrupt Misra has also declared highest income of Rs 66 crore in his Income Tax Returns for 2022-23 fiscal. He has also declared liability of Rs 66.21 crore.

The cash-rich Misra, who is making electoral debut, in his poll affidavit mentioned investments in 59 mutual fund schemes.