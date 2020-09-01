Even after the widespread protests to postpone the JEE and NEET examinations from the students and parents across the nation, the examinations are set to begin at different centres.

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) will be conducted between September 1 and 6 for admissions to different engineering colleges, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on September 13.

There were many petitions filed in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the exams due to the spread of coronavirus but the court had rejected the petitions saying, “the careers of students can’t be put in jeopardy.”

Students had no choice but to appear for the exams keeping in mind the safety measures as till last evening at 6 pm, over 12.75 lakh students had downloaded admit cards for NEET while 7.78 lakh students had downloaded the JEE.

According to the agency which is conducting these two exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA), there were around 16 lakh applicants for the NEET exams while 8.58 lakh applicants for the JEE exams.

The NTA said it has increased the number of exam centres to enable social distancing and had allowed a significant percentage of students their first choice of cities.

There are some Samaritans coming out in the crisis for the student as according to news agency PTI, a group of IIT alumni and students have launched a portal to provide transport facilities for candidates in need.

Opposition parties and many leaders had come out to raise their voices in support of the applicants demanding the postponement of the examinations.

Last week, six non-BJP ruled states approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order permitting the centre to allow the commencement of JEE and NEET examinations.

The six states which have approached the apex court regarding the postponement were West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra. Each of the states is represented by a minister.

A day before, a meeting was called by the opposition leaders in regards with the JEE and NEET examinations by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

At the meeting, the Chief Ministers had expressed concern that states would be blamed and the Centre would put the onus of conducting the exams on them, including arranging transportation and accommodation for students.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also vocal on the issue as he raised it many times to the government. Recently, he took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat by saying, “JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha.”

He said PM is not addressing the grievances of students demanding postponement of JEE and NEET examinations.

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’. #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat”

