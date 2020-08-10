A new scenario emerges in the twist and turns in the Rajasthan’s political battle after Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi few days before the scheduled Assembly session which was anticipated to decide the fate of the Congress government in the state.

As per the reports, Congress has claimed a ‘breakthrough’, after weeks of the standoff, in the meeting which held at 1 pm today.

Gandhis have agreed to resolve all the issues that Sachin Pilot had regarding the governance in Rajasthan.

The meeting, which lasted for about two hours, was described as “a meeting of minds” by team Pilot.

The Congress sources said that veteran party leader Ahmed Patel had pitched in to resolve the issue that had threatened the survival of the Ashok Gehlot government after the Pilot camp raised a banner of revolt over the state leadership.

As reported by NDTV, Priyanka Gandhi and Sachin Pilot had met two weeks ago at a common place in National Capital Region after which talks were held at different levels.

The political crisis in Rajasthan erupted after Pilot along with his 19 supporters had rebelled against the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government. There were speculations that Gehlot, following the trails of his close friend Jyotiraditya Scindia, will join the BJP.

However, Pilot had rubbished the claims.

The Congress had sacked Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Congress President. So far, Gehlot has stayed put in the CM chair amid claims and counter-claims on attempts to poach MLAs.

On Sunday night, a Congress Legislature Party meeting was held in a Jaisalmer hotel, where MLAs from the Gehlot camp are lodged. In this meeting, they held mixed views on taking back the rebels into the party fold.

Reports suggest that a few MLAs suggested that Sachin Pilot should be taken back in view of the “wafer-thin margin” of the Gehlot government over the opposition in the Assembly, others were not ready to budge and were not in favour of taking back the Pilot followers.

Meanwhile, the Gehlot camp in Jaisalmer is keeping a wary eye on any development in Delhi vis-a-vis the proposed meeting.