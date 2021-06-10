India on Thursday reported 94,052 new COVID-19 cases as 6148 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. The country recorded the highest single-day death toll in the last 24 hours

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 11,67,952 with 3,46,759 deaths so far.

Since May 14, India has recorded over 1 lakh deaths.

On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, lowest since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,51,367 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,76,55,493 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 23,90,58,360 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

