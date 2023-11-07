With 2.5 lakh-crore investment, U’khand touches halfway mark

The Uttarakhand government, on Monday, reached the halfway mark of its investment target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore with Rs 30,200 crore additional MoUs signed with industries in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed that more than Rs 1.24 lakh crore MoUs have been inked so far during nine road shows held overseas and within the country.

Dhami, on Monday, reached out to the Mumbai corporate world to bag investors’ assurance for its Uttarakhand Global Summit 2023 to be held in December.

He interacted with several industry groups in Mumbai and put forth his government’s vision on why they should invest in the Himalayan state and what returns are guaranteed to them.

The chief minister said, “Mumbai is not only the business capital of the country, it has also scripted the story of India’s development. If Mumbai is the business capital, Uttarakhand is the spiritual capital of the country. Mutual coordination and partnership between the two is important for the smooth integration of business and trade as well. Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, and Uttarakhand complement each other on several similar grounds.”

Dhami’s Mumbai roadshow yielded Rs 30,200 crore MoUs between the Uttarakhand government and Mumbai industrialists. Some known firms roped in for MoUs included the hospitality sector Imagica and Atmantan, solar cell manufacturer ACME, and digital data creator CTRLs in the renewable energy sector.

Interestingly, Dhami also had engrossed meetings with renowned companies JSW Sports, Godrej Chemicals, Estar Food, and V Arjun for developing a logistics park.

In pursuit of his Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment target MoUs for December 8 and 9 Global Investors summit MoUs so far Dhami has held four international road shows in London, Birmingham, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai and another four in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The chief minister stressed that Uttarakhand is also working on doubling its GSDP in the next 5 years. “For this government has initiated its ‘Strong Uttarakhand Mission’ and Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is a part of the mission,” said Dhami.