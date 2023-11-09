Winter Session of the Parliament, Dec 4–Dec 22, 15 sittings over 19 days

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 4. The session will continue till December 22. The session of Parliament will comprise 15 sittings over 19 days.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi tweeted, “Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session.” On December 3, the outcomes of the assembly elections in the following five states will be made public: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. The new Parliament building will host its first full session this coming Tuesday.

Due to the upcoming elections, the Winter Session of Parliament, which normally starts in November, has been postponed to December.

During the session, three important bills that aim to replace the Evidence Act, the CrPC, and the IPC are probably going to be discussed.

During this session, the measure pertaining to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners could possibly be discussed. Introduced during the monsoon session, the administration failed to press for its adoption during the special session of Parliament due to opposition and former chief election commissioner complaints. The government’s goal is to equalise the stature of the cabinet secretary and the chief election commissioners. They currently have the status of Supreme Court judges.

The historic women’s reservation measure was enacted during a special parliament session in September that moved activities from the old building to the new one.