Winter session of Punjab Assembly from November 28

A two-day winter session of Punjab Assembly will commence on 28 November. A decision to this effect was taken by the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday.

The session will start with obituary references on 28 November and the Business for the two-day Assembly session will be decided by the business advisory committee shortly, an official spokesperson said.

This will be the fifth session of the current Assembly. The session is being convened after the Governor prorogued the Budget Session last week.

At least three Money Bills are likely to be presented in this session. The Bills to be tabled in the Assembly include the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave its approval to Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023 to regulate and manage canals and drainage in Punjab. The main objective to enact the Bill is to ensure hindrance free canal waters to farmers and land owners for irrigation purposes, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainages and natural water courses. This apart, the Bill will ensure a fair and transparent mechanism for redressal of grievances of water users and other regulatory restrictions against unnecessary wastage of water.

The Cabinet also gave nod to the closure of the Punjab State Social Welfare Board (PSSWB) and merger of its staff including PSSWB Headquarter employees and pensioners into the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development.

The Cabinet also gave its consent for sending the case of one prisoner for seeking the premature release of life convicts confined in the jails of the state and four others for rejecting such cases. After the nod of the Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution, these special premature release cases will be submitted to the Punjab Governor under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution for consideration.