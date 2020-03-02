Superstar Rajinikanth has offered to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country, days after condemning the northeast Delhi violence.

The actor took to Twitter to convey his message after a few leaders from a Muslim outfit called on him at his residence in Chenna, on Sunday.

“I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country’s prime objective should be love, unity and peace,” he said in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, members of the Muslim outfit ‘Tamil Nadu Jamaat-ul Ulama Sabai’ met the actor at his Poes Garden residence.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi last week, which was sparked by protests over the CAA, has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

The 69-year old actor had lashed out at the Centre, last week, over the violence in Delhi, saying the riots should have been dealt with an “iron fist”.

Rajinikanth attacked the BJP-led Centre and asked those in power to “resign and go” if the violence could not be crushed.

At least 42 people have lost their lives while over 350 have been injured in the deadliest violence in the national capital in decades after clashes between the supporters and opponents of CAA.

The violence started last week after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area and gave a three-day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech, he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.

Though Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics on 31 December, 2016, he is yet to formally launch his political party. “I will definitely act till I announce the political party. MGR acted till he became the CM.” said Rajini earlier in November, last year.

(With PTI inputs)