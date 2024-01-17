Will visit Ayodhya with family after ‘pran prathishtha’ of Ram temple: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will be visiting Ayodhya with his family after the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Talking to media on the sidelines of an event, he said he is yet to receive a formal invite for the grand ceremony. He, however, added that his family members, including his wife, kids and parents, are very excited to offer their prayers and see ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ayodhya.

The chief minister also said that his government will try to send more trains to Ayodhya so that the people from Delhi can visit the holy city and see the Ram temple.

Advertisement

Kejriwal participated in a ‘bhajan sandhya’ and interacted with senior citizens departing for Dwarkadheesh with the 87th train of Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana.

On Tuesday, he and his wife attended ‘Sundarkand’ recital at a temple in Rohini, and sought the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman for the country’s progress.

The recital of ‘Sundarkand’ (a chapter from Ramayana) was held across temples of the national capital in commemoration of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Many party MLAs and councilors also took part in these recitals.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced that Sundarkand recitals would take place on the first Tuesday of every month across all the assembly constituencies in the city led by the local party leaders, MLAs and councilors.