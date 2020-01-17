Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that action will soon be taken against senior Mumbai University (MU) faculty member Yogesh Soman over his “offensive” remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Soman, director of the Academy of Theatre Arts of the MU, was earlier this week sent on forced leave. He had posted an “objectionable” video criticising Rahul Gandhi over his “I am Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar” remark.

In a letter issued on Monday, MU general secretary had said that Soman was being sent on forced leave.

“The professor has made an offensive statement against Rahul Gandhi. A professor’s work is to teach the students and not make such statements,” Deshmukh said.

“He (Soman) has been sent on leave for now, but action will soon be taken against him,” the minister added.

Students of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) and other bodies had demanded action against Soman.

Several students unions had alleged that Soman had made objectionable remarks against former Congress president Gandhi and also against women in general.

Some students had sat on a dharna in the Kalina campus of the varsity on Monday seeking action against Soman.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had in December last, in a vehement reaction to BJP’s demand for an apology on his “Rape in India” remark, reiterated that he will not apologise.

“I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth,” he said while addressing the rally.

(With PTI inputs)