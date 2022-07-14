We will stand by the people of Sri Lanka: India

India, on Thursday, made it clear that it would continue to stand by the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values as well as established institutions and constitutional framework.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that India had responded promptly to the economic hardships faced by the people of the island nation by extending assistance to the tune of $3.8 billion this year alone.

The spokesperson said Sri Lanka is an important neighbour and India was closely monitoring the evolving situation there. New Delhi continued to remain engaged with all relevant stakeholders in Sri Lanka, he confirmed.

”We look forward to an early solution to the situation related to the government and the leadership through democratic means,” the spokesperson added.

He reiterated that India had no role in facilitating President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s escape from the island nation yesterday after the public revolt against his leadership.