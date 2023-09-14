Will retire from public life if…: Himanta seeks evidence against wife

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that he is prepared to face any consequences, even retirement from public life, if there is any evidence suggesting that his wife has received or claimed any funds from the Central government.

“The reply itself clarifies the fact that the government of India has not released any funds to the mentioned company. I want to emphasize once again that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has received or claimed any amount from the government of India. If anyone can provide evidence to the contrary, I am willing to accept any punishment including retirement from public life,” Chief Minister Sarma tweeted in response to a post by Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi and Sarma have engaged in a heated exchange on ‘X’ since Wednesday when the Congress leader shared a response from Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Goyal had replied to a question posed by Assam BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das in the Lok Sabha on March 22, 2023.

Sarma has also threatened to take legal action against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over the latter’s allegation over the CM’s wife’s alleged involvement in receiving a credit-linked subsidy from the Central Government.

Responding to the allegation, Riniki Bhuyan, wife of the chief minister said, “Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. is an independent entity in existence since 2006 with business interests in varied sectors. It is a law-abiding company with all its financial records in the public domain. With a long and successful business track record, Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.- like any other qualifying enterprise- is eligible to participate in government-supported programs/incentive schemes. However in the present case, pertaining to the PM Kisan Sampada Scheme, Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd has neither claimed or received a single paisa of government subsidy, despite meeting all the eligible criteria.

This is nothing but an attack to malign and defame a 17-year-old Assmease enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law, headed by a woman entrepreneur. To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign of Sir Gaurav Gogoi- Member of Parliament, I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with Rs 10 crore in damages against him in the court of law.”