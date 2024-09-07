Will not allow agenda of hatred and division to succeed: Kharge

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who has been accusing the ruling dispensation of divisive politics, said on Saturday that he will not allow the agenda of hatred and division to succeed, on the occasion of second anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Congress chief in a post on X wrote, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is a historic mass movement, which has become synonymous with uniting the society. The distance covered by Rahul Gandhi and our Bharat Jodo Yatris on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir awakened unprecedented public awareness of love, mutual harmony and brotherhood in the hearts of crores of people.”

“On the occasion of the second anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, I appeal to the countrymen to continue the struggle to preserve the Constitution and democracy. Our struggle continues on the real issues of economic inequalities, inflation, unemployment and social injustice,” he said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “The resolve to safeguard our constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity must be strengthened. We will not allow the agenda of hatred and division to succeed. The Congress party will not stop. The victory of love and humanity is certain.”

Recalling the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha in a social media post wrote, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra taught me the beauty of silence. In the midst of cheering crowds and slogans, I discovered the power to tune out the noise and focus entirely on the person next to me—to truly listen.”

Stating that in those 145 days, and the two years since, he has listened to thousands of Indians from diverse backgrounds, he said, “Each voice has carried wisdom, teaching me something new, and each has represented our beloved Bharat Mata.”

“The Yatra proved that Indians are inherently loving people. When I started this journey I said love will conquer hate and hope will defeat fear, today our mission remains the same – to ensure the voice of Bharat Mata, the voice of love is heard in every corner of our beloved country,” added Gandhi.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Today is the second anniversary of the start of the truly transformational Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. Over 200 Bharat Yatris led by Rahul Gandhi completed the 4,000km long yatra, overwhelmingly on foot, over a period of 145 days and covering 12 states and 2 Union Territories.”

Asserting that this yatra led to unprecedented connectivity and collectivity and was a massive booster dose for the Congress, he said, “It heralded a change in the politics of our country as well. It provided the impetus for the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during January-March 2024.”