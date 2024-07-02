‘Will never trust EVMs even if we win all 80 seats in UP’: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday raised the issue of EVM in the Lok Sabha and said that he will never trust the voting machines even if his party wins all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to President’s Address, Yadav said,”…EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa, mein 80/80 seats jeet jaun tab bhi nahi bharosa (I didn’t trust the EVM yesterday, I don’t trust it today either. Even if I win all 80/80 seats, I still won’t trust it.)…The issue of EVM has not died.”

On the Ayodhya election result, the Samajwadi Party MP said that “the victory of Ayodhya is the democratic victory of the mature voter of India…”

SP candidate Awadesh Prasad won the Ayodhya seat in recently held Lok Sabha elections. After the construction of Ram Temple, the BJP was considered to be the favourite in Ayodhya, he said.

Yadav, a first-time MP from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, also advocated for a nationwide caste census.

“We are in favour of caste census,” he stated.

He also raised the issue of Agnipath scheme and vowed to scrap it when the INDIA alliance comes to power.

“We can never accept the Agniveer scheme. When the INDIA alliance comes to power, the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped…,” he asserted.

Yadav also demanded a legal guarantee of MSP on crops and suggested a minimum support price for horticulture crops.

“Legal guarantee of MSP on crops has not been implemented. Horticulture crops should also be given MSP…,” he added.