Will never accept Nagpur’s disastrous project: Stalin reiterates opposition to NEP

Terming the new education policy as a “disastrous project of Nagpur” intended to drive away students from education, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reiterated that his government will not budge even an inch if the Union government offered Rs 10,000 crore to implement the policy.

“In the name of NEP, the Union Government is out to completely destroy the educational development of Tamil Nadu. Hence, we are opposed to it. Rather than bringing students into education, the NEP is programmed to drive away students from education,” he said addressing a government function at Chengalpattu, after inaugurating 47 completed development projects and laying the foundation for five new projects.

Charging that the NEP is a ‘disastrous design of Nagpur (RSS)’ he said, its ingredients are communalising education, privatisation of education, making education accessible only for the rich, common entrance test and public examination even for school kids and paving the way for concentration of power with the Union Government.

“Only because of realising all these, we are firm in opposing it. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that the pending dues of over Rs 2,000 crore for Tamil Nadu will be released only if the state agrees to implement the NEP which makes teaching of Sanskrit and Hindi mandatory. Even if Rs 10,000 crore is given, we will not budge an inch and accept the disastrous Nagpur project,” Stalin maintained.

“Speaking in Parliament, Pradhan, displaying arrogance, had termed the Tamils as uncivilised and anarchists. But, within half an hour, our MPs have forced him to make a hasty retreat. We are not afraid of anyone. We will fight tooth and nail to uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu and continue on the path of democratic governance with responsibility,” he said and commended the fighting spirit of the DMK MPs.