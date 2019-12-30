Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make Delhi pollution-free in 5 years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections.

“But if re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal’s remarks came in a town hall meeting in Delhi during which he said his government took several steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 per cent.

He also promised to make bus rides free for students after the elections.

“After the election is over and the government comes to power again, we will make bus rides free for students also,” he said.

On BJP’s ‘Aarop Patra’, he said that it is certain that the AAP is forming the government in Delhi. “Let the BJP give its suggestions. We will include the same in our manifesto,” he said.

AAP is holding town hall meetings ahead of the assembly elections to interact with the public and discuss their policies in the past five years.