Will incorporate SC observations in formulating anti-pollution steps in Delhi: Rai after court rap

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government will rework on its anti-pollution measures in the wake of the Supreme Court’s strong rebuttal of the ruling dispensation’s odd-even scheme.

The top court said the national capital cannot be made to go through the air pollution issue year after year, while observing that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution are mere optics.

Rai told media that his government will frame its policies after incorporating the Supreme Court’s directions and suggestions on curbing pollution.

He will also hold a meeting with the transport commissioner, traffic police, and environment officers here to chalk out the future plans.

Meanwhile, Rai along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, transport commissioner, and traffic police special commissioner met earlier in the day at the Delhi Secretariat to formulate the plan of implementing the odd-even scheme in the city.

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday announced to bring in the car rationing scheme after four years to curb pollution as the city battled severe air for five days in a row. The scheme will be in place from November 13- 20, it had said.

The Graded Response Action Plan’s stage – IV is in force in the city due to the air quality taking a massive hit. Several measures are in place as suggested by the Centre’s air quality management body CAQM.