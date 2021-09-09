Will get a report on possible impact and take action to control Nipah Virus: Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister, on Thursday said he will be getting a report on the possible impact of Nipah virus infections in the state and necessary action will be taken to control it.

“Regarding Nipah virus, I have given directions to the Health Secretary and experts. I will get a report on its behaviour in Kerala and its impact on us by this evening, following which necessary action will be taken,” Bommai said.

With confirmed cases of the Nipah virus (NiV) infection reported recently in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government on Tuesday had directed district administrations, especially those bordering that state, to strengthen surveillance and preparedness.

They said that all those who are coming from Kerala should be monitored for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion and diarrhea.

He termed his Delhi tour on 7 and 8 September, during which he held meetings with several Union Ministers on issues concerning the state, as “successful”.

On his meetings with the Union Ministers, Bommai said the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project from Dabaspet to Mysuru Road that was pending for over two years has now been cleared and the work will start in four to five months.

The Centre has also agreed for extending the Vijayapura-Sankeshwar highway and DPR will be prepared soon, and four national highways will be developed under the Bharatmala project.

(With PTI inputs)