“Will form corruption-free govt in Mizoram,” says ZPM’s CM candidate Lalduhoma

Ahead of the assembly polls in Mizoram, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) said that if they get the numbers they will provide a corruption-free government in the north-eastern state. The Zoram People’s Movement is a six-party regional party alliance formed under the leadership of former Member of Parliament Lalduhoma.

Speaking to ANI about the upcoming polls, Lalduhoma expressed confidence in forming the government in the state and said that if given the opportunity, the ZPM will form a corruption-free government.

“The government of the day was overthrown because the people were fed up with them, but this time we are hoping to form a government with positive thoughts. The people expect a corruption-free, better and more efficient government that will uplift the poor, particularly farmers and youth,” Lalduhoma said.

“There is going to be a lot of differences in our system because ever since Mizoram became a state, we have seen the rule of Congress and MNF in succession one after the other. We will form a corruption-free government,” he added.

In the upcoming Mizoram assembly polls, a total of 114 out of 174 contesting candidates are crorepatis, i.e, 66 per cent.

According to the analysis report of the contesting candidates, BJP’s JB Rualchhinga, who is contesting from Lawngtlai West (ST) constituency, is the richest candidate in this election with declared assets worth Rs 90.32 crore, followed by Congress candidate R Vanlaltluanga from Serchhip (ST) constituency with declared assets worth Rs 55.63 crore.

In the 2018 assembly polls in the state, 116 contesting candidates were crorepatis.

Earlier on Thursday, Lalduhoma exuded confidence that his party is going to win the upcoming assembly election in the state with a landslide majority without having to ally with any other party.

“That question (ZPM allying with the BJP or any other party) does not arise because we are going to form a government with a comfortable majority. We are sure to have a landslide victory,” Lalduhoma said while talking to ANI.

He said that all ZPM candidates have pledged to the people and God that they would not take bribes.

Lalduhoma is a former IPS officer and he is seeking re-election from the Serchhip constituency.

Mizoram is one of the five states undergoing assembly elections. Mizoram will hold polls on November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.