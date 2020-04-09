Hours after US President Donald Trump Thanked India for allowing the export of Hydroxychloroquine, a key anti-malarial drug believed effective in the treatment of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied saying his country “would do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19”.

Further echoing Trump’s statement PM Modi said “Times like these bring friends closer” and added that the India-US partnership is “stronger than ever”.

Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together. https://t.co/0U2xsZNexE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

As the US acquired 29 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine from India, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said “extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends” and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for allowing the export of pre-ordered drug to help his country fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” he tweeted.

Later at a press conference, calling him “terrific”, US President Donald Trump thanked PM Modi once again for allowing the export of the drug.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem arose and he was terrific. We will remember it,” he told reporters at his daily White House news conference.

Earlier on Monday, hours before India made its decision official to lift ban on export of essential drugs, President Trump in an apparent warning had said that “there may be retaliation” if India does not agree to export Hydroxychloroquine.

Trump further said he would be surprised if the Indian Prime Minister did not allow it.

However, on Tuesday, India sought to discourage attempts to politicise the matter and said that it “will supply essential drugs to some nations badly affected” by COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation.

Hydroxychloroquine has been approved by the national task force of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as a prophylaxis – a treatment to prevent a disease – for people at “high risk” of contracting COVID-19. However, it is recommended only for a healthcare worker who is treating a COVID-19 patient. Secondly, it is recommended only for persons staying and caring for a household positive patient. They can take that only for ‘prophylaxis’, or prevention.