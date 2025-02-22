Will ensure repair of roads says Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

Days after assuming charge as Minister in the Rekha Gupta led BJP government; Kapil Mishra on Saturday stated that the government will ensure the repair of roads which were neglected by the previous government.

Criticizing the AAP government, Mishra said, “Under Arvind Kejriwal’s government, the condition of Delhi’s roads worsened significantly. Everywhere, roads are either broken and dusty or marred by potholes and waterlogging. Every cabinet minister is now on the ground to ensure the roads are fixed promptly.”

Now the Kejriwal administration’s inaction is over, and work will now proceed under the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he told a news agency.

Mishra has been given charge of the department of Law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Tourism and Language.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met with officials from the PWD and Jal Board to discuss key infrastructural issues, including potholes and water supply management.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta said, “In the cabinet meeting yesterday, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the AAP blocked. The scheme will soon be in the public domain. Today, we have called the PWD and Jal Board officials for a meeting with the cabinet. We will take over the issue of potholes,” she added.