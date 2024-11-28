Why is BJP unable to announce Maha CM despite having a majority, asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti alliance for the “suspense” about announcing the name of the Maharashtra chief minister.

“What is going on internally? Why is it so difficult for Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders to decide on a chief minister despite having approximately 140 legislators and a clear majority? The public wants to know. They say they will do whatever Modi says, but what other options do they have? It’s very unfortunate. They invoke Balasaheb Thackeray’s name and do politics in Shiv Sena’s name, but decisions about its future are all made in Delhi. The future of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was never decided in Delhi. It used to be decided in Mumbai. We never went to Delhi. There were leaders like Atalji and Advaniji, but we never begged in front of them to make decisions about Shiv Sena. We make our own decisions under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership,” Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader dismissed all speculations about his party leaving the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. “We are not leaving MVA. We are discussing. Our Shiv Sainiks felt that we should have fought independently. These are just rumours. We fought in an MVA alliance in Lok Sabha and it was a big thing to win such a huge number of seats,” Raut said.

Advertisement

Speaking about Shiv Sena’s participation in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, he expressed confidence in the decision-making abilities of MVA leaders.”What is there to worry about? MVA leaders know how to make decisions. You have been the results of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections despite such adverse circumstances. We know what to do. MVA leaders are capable of making decisions regarding the BMC elections as well,” Raut added.