Why consensus could not be reached on Speaker’s post, Govt says Opposition wanted to dictate terms

As the ruling NDA coalition and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc fielded their candidates for the election of Lok Sabha Speaker, the former has blamed the “old mentality” of the Congress for not building consensus.

The NDA coalition has named Kota MP and former Speaker Om Birla as its candidate for the Speaker’s post, while the Opposition has fielded senior MP K Suresh.

This will be the first time since 1946 that elections will take place for the Lok Sabha Speaker, who is traditionally elected unopposed.

Speaking on the issue, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said ”The government tried to reach out the Opposition Congress to seek their support to elect the Speaker but the Congress showed their old mentality that we will dictate the terms and put condition that first Deputy Speaker’s post will be decided”.

“…In the morning, Rajnath Singh ji wanted to discuss with Mallikarjun Kharge ji but he was busy so he said that (KC) Venugopal ji would talk to you. But after speaking with TR Baalu and KC Venugopal ji, the old mentality that we will dictate the terms was shown again that the condition is that first decide who will be the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha and then support will be given for the Speaker, we condemn this type of politics…,” Goyal said.

Union Minister Lallan Singh said that BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh informed Congress leader KC Venugopal about the NDA’s candidate for the Speaker’s post and asked for their support but he was adamant on deciding the Deputy Speaker’s candidate.

“Venugopal said that the name of the deputy speaker should be accepted… The Defence minister said that when that election comes, we will sit together and discuss… They were adamant on their condition. ‘Sharton ke aadhar par wo loktantra chalana chahte hain, dabaav ki rajneeti karna chahte hain( They want to run a democracy based on conditions, they want to do politics of pressure )… This does not work in a democracy…,” the JD-U leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the entire Opposition was ready to support the NDA’s candidate but wanted Deputy Speaker’s post in return.

“Rajnath Singh promised to call back Mallikarjun Kharge, but he hasn’t done so yet… PM Modi seeks cooperation from the Opposition, yet our leader faces disrespect,” Rahul told reporters.