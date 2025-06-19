WHO’s first guidelines to improve care for women with sickle cell disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday released its first global guidelines for better management of sickle cell disease (SCD) in pregnant women, aiming to reduce the high rates of maternal and infant deaths linked to the condition in low- and middle-income countries.

Current clinical guidelines for managing SCD in pregnancy have been largely based on protocols from high-income countries, the WHO noted. These are often not applicable in low- and middle-income settings, where most SCD cases and related deaths occur.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a group of inherited blood disorders in which red blood cells become abnormally shaped – like a sickle or crescent – blocking blood flow and causing severe anaemia, intense pain, frequent infections, and potentially life-threatening complications such as strokes, sepsis, or organ failure.

These risks increase significantly during pregnancy due to the body’s heightened demand for oxygen and nutrients. If unmanaged, the condition can be fatal for both mother and baby. Women with SCD are four to eleven times more likely to die during pregnancy compared to those without the disease. “They are more likely to experience obstetric complications like pre-eclampsia, while their babies are at greater risk of stillbirth or being born early or small,” the WHO said in a statement.

To prevent the occurrence of these adverse outcomes, key recommendations include folic acid and iron supplementation, with adjustments for malaria-endemic areas; management of sickle cell crises and pain relief; prevention of infections and blood clots; use of prophylactic (preventive) blood transfusions; and additional monitoring of the health of both the mother and the baby throughout pregnancy.

UN health experts have called the new guidelines a potential game-changer, as they empower pregnant women with SCD to make informed decisions about their care based on individual needs. “This supports informed decisions about any treatment options to continue or adopt, as well as agreement on how to handle potential complications, so as to optimize outcomes for the woman, her pregnancy, and her baby,” said Dr. Doris Chou, Medical Officer and lead author of the guidelines.

Meanwhile, India launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in July 2023, to eradicate the disease by 2047. The mission focuses on raising awareness, implementing universal screening, and ensuring comprehensive disease management, particularly among tribal populations, who are among the most affected, according to health officials. The initiative adopts a community-centric and integrated approach to tackle the disease at the grassroots level.