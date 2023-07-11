Who will attend Chandrayaan 3 launch in Sriharikota?

On July 14 at 2.35 p.m., the Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to take off, and on August 23 or 24, it is anticipated to soft-land on the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited Indian citizens to watch the Chandrayaan-3 launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota. The launch has been scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST.

Please visit lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO to register for the event. Registration must be completed by July 10, 2023.

ISRO had tweeted: ‘Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/ VSCREGISTRATIO.’

According to S Somanath, director of ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 will launch on Friday, July 14, at 2.35 p.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Those interested in attending Chandrayaan-3’s launch can sign up by clicking the provided link.

He also disclosed that several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, have received invites to watch the launch of the ambitious trip to the Moon. On being asked if the PM will attend the launch, he responded that everyone is invited, but the decision is left to them.

PM Modi had attended the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s landing approach in 2019. Chandrayaan-2 ended up landing on the moon but had crashed. Following the mission’s failure, the prime minister hugged and comforted K Siwan, the then-head of ISRO, in an emotional scene that garnered national attention.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is equipped with technology to investigate the elemental composition, surface plasma environment, and thermo-physical characteristics of lunar seismicity.

The rover, which will conduct in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface as it is moving, will be released from the lander when it soft-lands at a specific place on the moon.

On August 23 or 24, Chandrayaan-3’s lander is anticipated to touch down gently on the lunar surface. S Somanath emphasised that Chandrayaan-3’s safe and gentle landing is ISRO’s top priority.