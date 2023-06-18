Who is Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy? JEE Advanced 2023 exam topper

Hyderabad boy Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, from the Hyderabad zone, topped the exam and earned the famous All India Rank (AIR) 1. On the exam, he received a total score of 341 out of 360, in the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 which is released today, and He belong from OPEN (CRL) category. Last year, 314 points was the highest JEE Advanced score.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam’s female topper is a native of the Hyderabad region. The female topper this year is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, who had a score of 298/360.

43,773 out of a total of 1,80,372 applicants have been selected who appeared in both papers of the IIT-JEE Advanced exam. This year, 7,509 female students and 36,204 male students successfully completed the exam. In addition, 155 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates, 13 foreign nationals, and 43605 Indian candidates passed the test.

10,432 candidates, or the majority of eligible candidates, came from the Hyderabad zone, followed by 9290 individuals from the IIT Delhi zone and 7957 candidates from the IIT Bombay zone.

IIT Hyderabad is ranked number 17 out of 500, followed by Delhi at number 120, Bombay at number 100, Roorkee at number 46, Kharagpur at number 37, Kanpur at number 16, and Guwahati at number 4.



Students who cleared the IIT JEE Advanced in 2023 may use JoSAA counselling to apply for admission to IITs and other participating universities. On June 19, registration on josaa.nic.in will open.