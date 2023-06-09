India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s daughter Vangmayi Parakala comes from a well-established family but she preferred simple life as she had constantly stayed away from the public eye and maintained a low profile.

Vangmayi was born in Chennai on May 20, 1991. Her father Parakala Prabhakar is also a politician and social commentator. He served as Communications Advisor and in Andhra Pradesh Government he held a cabinet rank.

Parakala Vangamayi is a journalist and has done Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English Literature from Delhi University.

After completing her bachelor’s degree, she went to the United States for a year and pursued a degree in Master of Science in Journalism. According to reports, she has specialised in magazine and photojournalism as we can see her Instagram account full of beautiful pictures.

Vangmayi is currently working for a national newspaper as a senior correspondent and writes features on art, lifestyle technology, and books.

Throughout her young career, she has written for several news portals in India as well as abroad. She prefers being behind the camera rather than in front of it. On Wednesday she got married to Prateek in a small ceremony attended by family members and very few friends. Till now there is not much information known about her husband.