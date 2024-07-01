Who is Sujata Saunik? Maharashtra’s first woman chief secretary takes office

In a historic moment for Maharashtra, Senior IAS officer Sujata Saunik assumed the role of Chief Secretary on Sunday, marking the first time a woman has held this prestigious position in the state’s 64-year history. Sujata Saunik, a distinguished officer from the 1987 IAS batch, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in public service.

Born on June 15, 1965, Sujata Saunik’s career spans over three decades, during which she has held numerous significant positions. Before her latest appointment, she served as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Maharashtra.

She also held the roles of Principal Secretary of Public Health and Financial Reform within the state. Saunik’s diverse experience covers crucial areas such as healthcare, finance, education, disaster management, and peacekeeping, both at the district and state levels, and through her work with international organizations, including the United Nations.

Advertisement

Saunik steps into the shoes of Nitin Kareer, who retired as the chief secretary. Kareer ceremoniously handed over the reins to Saunik at a ceremony held at Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai. Her tenure as Chief Secretary is set to last for a year, concluding with her retirement in June next year.

Sujata Saunik’s appointment is not just a professional achievement but also a significant milestone for gender equality in the state’s administration. Her husband, Manoj Saunik, a former state chief secretary, shares a similar legacy of public service, adding another layer of distinction to her career.

Throughout her career, Saunik has demonstrated a profound commitment to public service and governance. Her extensive experience in healthcare and financial reform has been particularly noteworthy. As the Additional Chief Secretary in the state home department, she played a critical role in shaping policies and implementing reforms that have had a lasting impact on the state’s development.

Saunik’s rise to the top administrative post in Maharashtra underscores her exceptional capabilities and the trust placed in her leadership. Her tenure is bringing fresh perspectives and continued progress in the state’s administration.