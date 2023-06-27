Who is Sakshi Ahuja, electrocuted after grasping an electric pole

On Sunday in Delhi, Sakshi Ahuja a resident of Preet Vihar in Delhi, was electrocuted to death after touching an electric pole while attempting to cross a flooded road. The deceased woman, Sakshi Ahuja, was electrocuted after grasping an electric pole outside the New Delhi Railway Station.



According to the police, 35-year-old Sakshi Ahuja, who has two children, ages nine and seven, used to work as a teacher at Lovely Public School in Priyadarshini Vihar, which is close to her home in Preet Vihar. She also earned her degree from an institute in south Delhi and worked as a freelance architect. She first started working as a teacher about five years ago.

Around 5:30 in the morning, Sakshi Ahuja with two other ladies, and three kids arrived at the Railway station. She was clinging to an electric pole to avoid puddles when she was killed by a tremendous voltage shock.

According to the police, “they took her right away to LHMC (Lady Hardinge Medical College) hospital where a doctor declared her dead,” along with injured Sakshi Ahuja’s sister Madhvi Chopra.

Madhvi Chopra, the victim’s sister, subsequently complained, accusing the relevant authorities of negligence, which led to the filing of a case, they added.

Lokesh Kumar Chopra, Sakshi Ahuja’s father, also charged the relevant authority for negligence.



Railways and the police started probing the incident. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating who is responsible for the negligence.