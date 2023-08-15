Who is Rameshwar? Vegetable vendor who had lunch with Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had lunch with a special guest on Monday – vegetable vendor Rameshwar who was recently recorded sobbing on camera while discussing his struggles with inflation. The video had gone viral.

Rahul posted a photo of himself having lunch with Rameshwar on X, he remarked in Hindi, “Rameshwar ji is a dynamic person! He gives a peek of the kind character that millions of Indians possess”.

According to Rahul, those who continue on with a smile despite difficult circumstances are genuinely “Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (India’s destiny makers)”.

In the video posted by Lallantop news website, which went viral, Rameshwar had said that buying tomatoes and selling them was hazardous as you may or may not get the money back. “We are not even sure at what price we will be able to sell it. If they get damp in the rain or something happens to the stock, we end up making a loss,” the distressed farmer said, while talking to the reporter.

When asked if he would take his cart empty, he donned a blank look, sobbed with the pain. The pain was visible in his eyes. On buying some other vegetables, he said, “paise nahin hain” and then broke down.

He said that he was barely earning Rs 100 a day while his house rent itself is Rs 4,000.

The vendor lives in Jahangirpuri. He had reached the wholesale vegetable market along with his son to buy tomatoes for his retail shop.

The video has gone viral and Rahul Gandhi has shared it to criticize the government for the increasing prices. Several other Congress leaders have also shared the video.

Actor Vijay Varma also shared the video on his Twitter account and offered help to the distressed vegetable vendor. Varma also extended a helping hand to other small sellers like him. “This is heartbreaking. Is there any way one can help him and those who’ve lost livelihood like him? Pls batao,” he tweeted.