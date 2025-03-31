Who is Nidhi Tewari, the 2014 batch IFS officer appointed PM Modi’s Private Secretary?

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Ms Nidhi Tewari, a 2014 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer, as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms Tewari, who was serving as the Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, was appointed as PM Modi’s Private Secretary in Level 12 of the pay matrix.

Her appointment, according to an official notification issued on March 29, will be “on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

All you need to know about IFS Nidhi Tiwari

IFS officer Nidhi Tiwari, a 2014 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, hails from Mehmurganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, which also happens to be the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Modi.

Before cracking the UPSC, she worked as an Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) in Varanasi.

According to reports, she secured the 96th rank in the 2013 Civil Services Examination and, since then has had an illustrious career in public service.

Tewari has served in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), where she was posted in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division.

As per the reports, she reported directly to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during her MEA stint.

In November 2022, Tiwari joined the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as an Under Secretary. She was soon promoted to the post of deputy secretary and has been serving in that position before her latest appointment as the Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.