Who is Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP’s CM pick for Odisha?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its veteran MLA Mohan Charan Majhi as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. The saffron party also named Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida as his two deputies.

The announcement marked a new chapter in the state’s political landscape as it ended the decades of rule by Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal.

Mr Majhi, hailing from a nondescript Raikala village of Keonjhar district belongs to Santhal scheduled tribe community, literally meaning calm and peaceful man.

Coming from a very humble background, Mohan Charan Majhi’s journey started as a teacher at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir in mineral-rich district of Kendujhar.

Perhaps his role as a teacher at an RSS-run school helped him cultivate a strong ideological foundation and a deep connection with grassroots communities.

He worked extensively for the BJP’s state unit and his ability to connect with the masses, especially in tribal regions, quickly earned him recognition and respect in the party.

Mr Majhi first entered the Odisha Legislative Assembly representing the Keonjhar constituency in 2000, a seat he held until 2009.

In 2019, he was again elected from the seat, reaffirming his political influence and rise in the political landscape of the state.

In recently held 2024 assembly elections, Mr Majhi retained Keonjhar, defeating his nearest BJD rival with a narrow margin of 11,577 votes.

With age at his side, Mr Majhi, 52, was not a hard choice for the BJP as it served more than one purpose. He is a tribal leader and fits the BJP’s narrative that it is not just a party of affluent upper Hindu castes.

His strong organisational experience on the ground sends the message that an ordinary worker can become Chief Minister in the BJP.

The oath-taking ceremony of Mr Majhi will be held on Wednesday, June 12.