In what the Congress party has termed as a notable “ghar wapsi” (homecoming), influential Madhya Pradesh leader Baijnath Singh Yadav, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rebellion in March 2020, has now returned to the Congress fold.

Yadav, a member of the BJP executive committee in Madhya Pradesh, announced his resignation from the saffron party on Wednesday, just months before the highly-anticipated assembly elections in the state.

Making a grand spectacle of his return, Yadav organized a remarkable rally of 700 cars, covering a distance of over 300 kilometers from Shivpuri to Bhopal. The event on Wednesday witnessed his warm welcome by former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh. Alongside Baijnath, 15 district-level BJP leaders also joined the Congress party.

The 73-year-old leader has been serving as a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly since 2018, representing the Shivpuri Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Born in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, Yadav is a graduate of Government College, Shivpuri. He began his political journey as a member of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

In his youth, Baijnath actively participated in politics and served as the director of the Shivpuri Bhumi Vikas Bank for a decade. He was elected as the President of the IYC’s Shivpuri district unit in 2008 and later became the President of the INC’s Shivpuri district unit in 2014.

During the 2018 assembly elections, Yadav secured victory in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly by defeating his closest rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 10,000 votes. He is currently a member of the INC’s state working committee.

Yadav has been a strong advocate for the rights of the poor and marginalized sections of society. He has openly criticized the policies of the BJP government, accusing them of being detrimental to the interests of the underprivileged and farmers. His popularity among the people of Shivpuri district is a testament to his leadership.

The return of Yadav and the accompanying support of 15 Janpad members signifies a significant shift in the political landscape as the state gears up for the upcoming election season.