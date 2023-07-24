Who is Anju? Indian woman traveled to Pakistan to meet Facebook lover?

A 34-year-old married Indian woman named Anju has made headlines as she traveled to Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her friend Nasrulla, whom she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook. Let’s delve into who Anju is and the circumstances surrounding her journey.

Born in Kailor village, Uttar Pradesh, Anju currently resides in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. She recently arrived in the Upper Dir district of Pakistan to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrulla, who works in the medical field. Their friendship blossomed a few months ago on the social media platform Facebook.

It’s important to note that Anju’s visit to Pakistan is for a month, and she did not come with the intention of getting married. Initially, she was in police custody, but after verifying her travel documents, the district police released her.

A source shared, “She was allowed to go after all the travel documents were found to be in order. They were provided security to ensure no untoward incident takes place which can bring a bad name to the country.”

The officer at Dir police station, Mushtaq Khab, along with Scouts Major, cleared Anju and her friend’s release after confirming her documents.

Following media reports, a team of Rajasthan police visited Anju’s home in Bhiwadi to inquire about her. Her husband Arvind informed the police that she left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur on Thursday, but they later discovered that she was in Pakistan.

It’s worth mentioning that unlike Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen who crossed the border into India to meet an Indian man she met on an online game, Anju entered Pakistan legally through the Wagah border.

Anju has two children, a 15-year-old daughter, and a six-year-old son. As of now, there has been no complaint registered by her family regarding her actions. The situation continues to be under the spotlight as more details unfold.