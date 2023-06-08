Gangster Anil Nagar, also known as Anil Dujana, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) near Meerut on Thursday (May 4). The police said that Dujana, who had just been freed from prison on bail, opened fire on them in an attempt to flee. He was killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

Anil Dujana is a local of Noida’s Dujana village, which is a part of the Gautam Budh Nagar district’s Badlapur police station.

Anil Dujana wasn’t your typical street criminal. He had a network that covered all of western Uttar Pradesh, particularly in places like Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR, and Haryana, and he had been on the UP police’s radar for a while. The “Chota Shakeel” of western Uttar Pradesh was another name for him.

Dujana was arrested by the Noida police not long after he was let out of Tihar jail last month. He was the target of two FIRs for threatening witnesses against him in court, including a businessman. Since he started threatening people outside, police have been searching for him.

In Greater Noida’s Badalpur police station, dozens of complaints under the Goonda Act, Gangster Act, and NSA have been filed against him for offences like murder, attempted murder, dacoity, robbery, extortion, threatening to kill, and rebellion. He was also listed among the top 65 gangsters in the United Provinces and had more than 60 criminal cases brought against him, 18 of which involved murder.

Without mentioning his affiliation with the Bhati gang, Dujana’s development in the criminal underworld is left unfinished.

In the early 2000s, Sundar Bhati and Narendra Bhati held key positions in the Bhati gang. However, their relationship deteriorated after Sundar lost to Narendra in a district panchayat election. Sundar ultimately murdered Narendra in 2004 as a result of this.

After Naresh Bhati was killed, his brother Randeep Bhati and nephew Amit Kasana recruited the thug Anil Dujana to help them get revenge. Three persons died at Sahibabad as a result of the three shooting from an AK-47 during the brother-in-law of Sunder Bhati’s wedding in November 2011. Sundar Bhati, however, was able to get away.

Anil Dujana oversaw the gang after Sundar Bhati killed Naresh Bhati, who had been close to him in the past. Anil Dujana was involved in murder, extortion, robberies, and land grabs after taking over the gang.

Anil Dujana began managing a gang from prison with the assistance of gangsters Randeep Bhati and Amit Kasana after being imprisoned in January 2012 in connection with a 2011 triple murder case.