Who is Alok Kumar Maurya? Key figure in the Jyoti Maurya Corruption Case

As the alleged corruption case involving Jyoti Maurya, a Provincial Civil Service officer in Bareilly has gained significant attention, many are curious about whatabouts of her husband Alok Maurya. As new developments appear in this news everyday, let’s delve into more information on who Alok Maurya is.

Alok Kumar Maurya, is the same person who provided the media with a diary containing meticulous details of his wife Jyoti’s corrupt activities. The diary meticulously records the monthly sums that Jyoti supposedly obtained through unofficial means, culminating in an astonishing total of 600,000 rupees per month.

Alok Kumar Maurya is a resident of Prayagraj. He currently works in the Panchayat Raj Department, made an intriguing discovery within the diary. He discovered a few symbols of swastika on each page, accompanied by motivational quotes. Each page highlights the transaction of money to and from various individuals. Alok, to everyone’s surprise, claims that this handwriting is his wife’s Jyoti.

Alok is currently occupied with accusations and counter-accusations regarding his personal life with Jyoti. From 2019 to 2021, Jyoti Maurya held the position of a probationary officer in the Kaushambi tea subdivision.

Alok further disclosed that during that time frame, there exist documented records pointing to the embezzlement of funds acquired through dishonest methods. Surprisingly, it is claimed that Jyoti, his wife, was able to amass an unreported income exceeding six lakhs rupees within a single month, particularly in October 2021.

Jyoti and Alok entered into wedlock in 2010. Following their marriage, Jyoti participated in a training program and eventually achieved the 16th rank in the Public Service Commission exams, and third rank among women. They are parents of two daughters, and they are kept away from the limelight in this due process.

Alok has continued to assert in numerous interviews that he experiences a sense of betrayal from his wife and perceives a looming threat from the persona she has cultivated over the years.

With ongoing investigations into Alok’s personal life, it is anticipated that additional advancements pertaining to the corruption case will surface in the near future.