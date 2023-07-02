Who is Jyoti Maurya? Provincial Civil Service Officer Embroiled in Corruption Allegations

The alleged corruption case involving Jyoti Maurya, a Provincial Civil Service officer in Bareilly, has gained significant attention, as accusations and counter-accusations regarding her personal and professional life continue to emerge. In order to shed light on who Jyoti Maurya is, we present some pertinent information.

Jyoti Maurya previously served as a probationary officer in the Kaushambi tea subdivision from 2019 to 2021. During this period, there are records indicating the misappropriation of funds obtained through corrupt means. Shockingly, it is alleged that Jyoti managed to accumulate an unofficial income of over six lakhs rupees in just one month, specifically in October 2021.

Interestingly, it was Jyoti’s husband, Alok Kumar Maurya, who provided the media with a diary containing meticulous details of her corrupt activities. The diary painstakingly documents the monthly amounts that Jyoti allegedly received through unofficial channels, resulting in a staggering sum of 600,000 rupees each month.

Alok Kumar Maurya, who resides in Prayagraj and currently serves in the Panchayat Raj Department, made an intriguing discovery within the diary. He found swastika symbols both above and below each page, accompanied by positive phrases. Additionally, every page highlights the money received from various individuals. Alok claims that this handwriting belongs to Jyoti.

The diary also mentions monthly payments of 15,000 rupees to the supply inspector and 16,000 rupees to the marketing inspector. Each entry meticulously records the amounts received through corrupt practices.

Jyoti and Alok entered into wedlock in 2010. Following their marriage, Jyoti underwent training and eventually achieved the third rank among women and the 16th rank overall in the Public Service Commission. They are proud parents of two daughters.

Alok has further alleged that he feels betrayed by his wife and threatened by the persona she has developed over the years.

As investigations into Jyoti’s professional life are currently underway, it is expected that further developments regarding the corruption case will emerge in due course.