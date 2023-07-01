Who are the Victims of the Samruddhi Expressway Accident? Know More About the Family Tragedy

In a heart-wrenching incident on the Samruddhi Expressway, the identities of some of the passengers who lost their lives have been revealed. Among them is a young family consisting of a couple and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who met a fatal end when the multi-utility vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck in Kopargaon city. The accident occurred on Friday, leaving the family shattered and several others injured.

The ill-fated journey began as the couple, identified as Santosh (35) and Varsha Rathod (29), embarked on a trip from Jalna to Virar, with their children Avni and Arnav. Santosh, who was seeking employment in Virar, had hopes for a better future for his family.

Tragically, their dreams were shattered when the speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) slammed into a moving truck from behind. The impact was devastating, with the front rows of the vehicle taking the brunt of the collision.

Santosh and Avni lost their lives instantly at the accident scene, while Varsha succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital. The driver of the MUV miraculously escaped with minor injuries. The surviving victims, including the couple’s older son and five others who were traveling in the vehicle, were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

The injured victims were promptly transported to Atma Malik Hospital in Kopargaon for immediate medical care. However, the gravity of the accident and the extensive damage to the vehicle made it a painstaking task to extricate those trapped inside.

The local community exhibited incredible resilience, joining forces to provide aid and support during this tragic event.

As investigations continue and families mourn their irreplaceable losses, this string of accidents serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for heightened vigilance while traveling on expressways.