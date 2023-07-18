Who are Oommen Chandy’s children Maria, Achu and Oommen?

The news of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s passing has cast a veil of sorrow over Kerala. At the age of 79, Chandy took his final breath in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He leaves behind his wife, Mariamma, and their three children, Achu Oommen, Maria Oommen, and Chandy Oommen.

Achu Oommen, the eldest daughter, resides in the coastal city of Ernakulam, Kochi. She pursued her higher education in Zoology, displaying exceptional brilliance as one of the brightest students at St. Teresa’s College. Currently, she is dedicated to her PhD studies in biological sciences at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi, remaining focused on her academic pursuits rather than venturing into politics.

Maria Oommen, another daughter of Chandy, is a doctor who stood steadfastly by her father’s side. Throughout his battle with various ailments, Maria often acted as his spokesperson, conveying his love and gratitude to the people of his constituency. She accompanied him to Germany during his treatment, displaying unwavering support and care.

Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, took to social media to announce his father’s passing, sharing the heartbreaking message, “Appa is no more.” He holds the position of Chairman of the National Outreach Cell in the Indian Youth Congress and is a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Looking back on their early days, Mariamma fondly recalls receiving a love letter from Chandy soon after their marriage was arranged. In those few lines, he expressed his need for prayers during the election season, a testament to his dedication to public service. Although Mariamma initially had limited knowledge of Chandy’s political pursuits, she wholeheartedly prayed for his success. His subsequent victory in the election brought immense joy to their lives, an unparalleled moment of happiness that has endured over time.

Describing her husband, lovingly referred to as Kunju, Mariamma highlights his endearing qualities of likability and naivety, which he inherited from his mother. Known for his patience, humility, and inability to turn others down, Chandy has always treated Mariamma with utmost respect, granting her freedom and harboring neither arrogance nor anger. Their enduring 43-year marriage has thrived on trust and mutual understanding.