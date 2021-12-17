White Christmas likely in Kashmir, Ladakh this year

Extreme cold weather waves continued in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday, even as the weather office forecast moderate to heavy rain/snow between December 23rd to December 25th

The director of the Meteorological Department told IANS: “Hopefully we are going to have a white Christmas mass this year.”

“Moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the Valley and Ladakh between December 23 to December 25”.

The cold wave has continued to sweep Jammu and Kashmir with the minimum temperatures being below the freezing point in Ladakh and the Valley.

Srinagar had minus 3.8, Pahalgam minus 5.6, and Gulmarg minus 8.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 18.1, Leh minus 12.1, and Kargil minus 11.6 as the minimum.

Jammu city had 4.0, which is the lowest recorded this season so far.

Katra had 3.5, Batote minus 1.5, Banihal minus 3.6, and Bhaderwah minus 2.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

