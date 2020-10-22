Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing the Durga Puja pandals paid tribute to icons of Bengal.

“Whenever the need was felt in India’s history, Bengal has always led the way for India and shown the path. There have been many renowned people who have come from Bengal and have contributed immensely in guiding the nation is the right direction,” PM Modi said.

PM opened celebrations at a Puja in Salt Lake via video link.

PM listed an array of Bengali freedom fighters, writers, artists and others in his address.

PM remarked: “If I continue to take names of such Bengalis, we will come to the end of the day, but the names shall continue.”

He also addressed the people of the state which was telecasted in every booth of the state’s 294 constituencies, following social distancing norms.

“The festival of Durga Puja is a festival that reflects unity and strength of India. It is also a reflection of the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal,” PM Modi said.

“We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of Covid-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the granduer and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal,” he said.

“I urge everyone to ensure ‘do gaj ki doori’ and wear masks during celebrations at all times,” PM said.

“We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people. Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana,” he asserted.