When you have a mega auction, there is bound to be a reset: Goenka yet to decide on LSG captaincy

Months after their animated conversation sparked speculations on the future of KL Rahul in the Lucknow SuperGiants, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka on Wednesday maintained that the Karnataka right-hander remained “an integral part of the franchise” but remained noncommittal on player retention and captaincy for next IPL season.

Earlier this year, during the IPL 2024 season, a video from the LSG dugout showed Goenka having an animated discussion with Rahul after the team suffered a heavy defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, fuelling speculations on whether the elegant right-hander will be retained before the mega auction.

Rahul, who no longer remains in the scheme of things as far as India’s T20 format is concerned, joined LSG in 2022 and led the side to playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, with Lucknow failing to complete a hat-trick in 2024, and in the aftermath of the animated discussion between the captain and the owner, there were multiple reports floating of Rahul exiting the franchise.

However, it was later called a “frank discussion between owner and skipper” as Goenka hosted Rahul for dinner. And on Monday, Rahul met Goenka in Kolkata for an informal meeting that lasted over an hour. While the details of the discussion remain undisclosed, The Statesman understands that the meeting was centred around the team composition and the potential retention of Rahul.

On Wednesday, after unveiling India’s World Cup-winning former pace spearhead Zaheer Khan as the team’s mentor at an event in the city, Goenka said that “KL Rahul is like family” but preferred to wait for the BCCI to announce the official retention policy before taking a call on player retention and captaincy for the next season.

“We have not taken any call till the retention rules are out. KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He’s played a very important role. He’s like family and will be family,” Goenka said.

“We have all of September, October and November to decide that. Let the policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three-four-five or six, we have no clue,” he added.

Goenka further said that after every mega auction there will be a reset although he wants to retain the core of the side but will have to wait for the BCCI to announce the official player retention policy.

“Let us see, there is enough time, so bit by bit. Whatever decisions we take today will impact us for the medium term future, so it has to be very well thought out and considered.

“There is enough time for it so it’s too early. Let the BCCI announce the policy first, then there will be discussions. You always try and improve and that is a constant endeavour. When you have a mega auction, there is bound to be a reset but you want to retain the core as much as possible you can. Let’s see how it goes,” he said.

The national cricket board is yet to come clear on how many players each team will be allowed to retain before the mega auction. Additionally, the Right to Match (RTM) option is another factor that could influence a franchise’s decision around top retentions.

The franchise owner also confirmed that the backroom staff comprising head coach Justin Lander, assistant coach Lance Kluesener and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes will continue, and expressed his happiness for Morne Morkel (former LSG bowling coach) and Gautam Gambhir (former LSG mentor) for joining the Indian team.

“One doesn’t know which way what goes. Certainly the coach continues, Lance Kluesener, Jonty Rhodes also continue. We are delighted for Morne Morkel and Gautam Gambhir, very pleased they have joined the national team,” Goenka said.