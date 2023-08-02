Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the ongoing three-day G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment in Gandhinagar, Gujarat via a video message.

When women prosper, the world prospers, PM Modi said addressing the gathering, adding that their economic empowerment fuels growth and their access to education drives global progress. “When women prosper, the world prospers. Their economic empowerment fuels growth. Their access to education drives global progress. Their leadership fosters inclusivity. And, their voices inspire positive change. The most effective way to empower women is through a women-led development approach,” the PM said, adding that the country was making new strides in this direction.

He said President Droupadi Murmu, herself, sets an inspiring example in this regard.

“Our President Shrimati Droupadi Murmu sets an inspiring example herself. She comes from a humble tribal background but now leads the world’s largest democracy, serving as the Commander-in-Chief of the world’s second-largest defence force,” PM Modi said.

He also spoke about how the Indian constitution granted the right to vote and contest polls equally to all citizens, including women.

“Elected women representatives have been key agents of economic, environmental and social change. At 1.4 million, 46 per cent of elected representatives in rural local bodies in India are women.”

He stated further that the increasing number of women forming self-help groups is a powerful force for change. He apprised the participants how these women manufactured masks, and sanitisers, while raising general awareness about infection prevention during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, these Self-Help Groups and our elected women representatives emerged as pillars of support for our communities. They manufactured masks and sanitisers as well as raised awareness about spread of the pandemic. More than 80 per cent of nurses and midwives in India are women. They were our first line of defence during the pandemic. We are proud of their achievements,” PM Modi said.

Further, in his address, he also said how his government was ensuring access to capital among women for running small businesses, besides providing clean cooking fuel to them.

The Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment under the G20 Indian Presidency, chaired by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, started in Gandhinagar on Wednesday and will end on Friday.

The G20 Ministerial Conference while focusing on women-led development will be an opportunity for accelerating achievement towards Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment and achieving ‘SDG: Goal 5’.

The event is tipped to draw more than 150 delegates, led by their respective Heads of Delegation from G20 members, invitee countries, and international organisations.

Further, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), UN Women and NIPCCD will jointly organise a side event with support from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to identify the actions and policy levers in three keys areas of fiscal policies and tools for gender equality, the care economy and climate change challenge to accelerate gender equality.