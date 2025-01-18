When BJP forms Government in Punjab, all crops will be purchased at MSP: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that both the Centre and the Haryana government are true well-wishers of farmers. He highlighted that this is evident from the fact that Haryana has purchased 100 percent of the crops from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and has deposited Rs 1.25 lakh crore into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers.

Additionally, Rs 78 crore has been given to farmers as interest on delayed payments after crop purchases. Meanwhile, in Punjab, both the previous Congress government and the current Aam Aadmi Party government have failed to support farmers, as crops are not being purchased at MSP.

The Chief Minister advised the Punjab government to introduce a bill in the assembly to ensure the purchase of 100 per cent of farmers’ crops at MSP. He further assured that when the BJP government comes to power in Punjab, 100 percent of farmers’ crops will be bought at MSP.

He made these remarks as the chief guest during the Saini Maha Sammelan held in Ropar, Punjab, today. On this occasion, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura alongwith Ropar BJP District President and organizer of the program, Ajay Veer Singh Lalpura and other dignitaries from the Saini community were also present.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Saini said that last year, the rains during the Kharif season in Haryana were delayed. As a result, farmers had to make additional arrangements for irrigation and other requirements for sowing their crops. Understanding the difficulties faced by the farmers, the Haryana government deposited Rs 2,000 per acre as bonus into their accounts.

Saini said that the Haryana government is working tirelessly for the welfare of the poor and laborers. As part of this effort, soon after taking oath as Chief Minister for the second time, he initiated the provision of free dialysis services to kidney patients at all government hospitals, medical colleges, and PGIs in the state.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that senior citizens above the age of 70 would receive free treatment under the Ayushman Yojana. The Haryana government extended this benefit to the senior citizens of the state, and Rs 2,500 crore has been spent on this initiative.

He said that the backward classes in Haryana had long been demanding an increase in the income limit for the creamy layer. The Haryana government has responded by raising this income limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, providing significant benefits to the backward classes.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has been a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, as evidenced by the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill. Under this, women will receive 33 per cent reservation in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

The Chief Minister stated that Bibi Sharandeep Kaur was a true soldier of Dasam Patshah Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Bibi Sharandeep achieved martyrdom while fighting against the Mughal invaders during the religious war led by Guru Ji.

Her sacrifice was not only for religion but for all of humanity. Her bravery and principles serve as a lesson, teaching us that one should be ready to make any sacrifice to uphold loyalty to religion, truth, and justice.

The Chief Minister said that Mata Savitribai Phule is a source of pride for society. She was not only India’s first female teacher but also a great social worker and a pioneer of women’s rights.

He said that in 1833, Savitribai Phule broke social barriers and opened schools for girls, benefiting not only the daughters of the Saini community but also the daughters of every community. Along with her husband, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Mata Savitribai Phule dedicated her entire life to eradicating social evils, empowering women, and promoting the education of girls.

The Chief Minister said that if the Saini community of the country moves forward unitedly, it will achieve every milestone of progress. He emphasized the importance of educating sons and daughters, saying that only then will we be able to move forward and shape the path of development.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini also flagged off a mobile bus equipped with ultra-modern eye treatment facilities. This bus will provide patients with on-the-spot checkups and treatment.