When APJ Abdul Kalam gave a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has contributions to politics and science, that will live on for generations. The former President of India was a gentleman outside the confines of his job. A story related by IAS officer M V Rao sheds light on the late President‘s principle of refusing gifts and favours.

The ‘Missile Man of India’ refused to accept the grinder that had been given to him and insisted that he pay for the equipment, as Rao detailed in a lengthy post on X, now known as Twitter. According to Roy, “In 2014, a company called ‘Saubhagya Wet Grinder’ was a sponsor in some event where Dr A P J Abdul Kalam was the chief guest.”

He continued, “The sponsor offered him a gift, which he graciously declined. The sponsor asked him to accept after explaining that it was just a grinder. He didn’t argue further and accepted the present. The following day, APJ dispatched a representative to the marketplace to inquire about the grinder’s cost. Later, he wrote a market-priced check from his own account and sent it to the company. The company, as anticipated, elected not to deposit the check.

Advertisement

“This is not the conclusion of the narrative. The caption continued, “He followed up with his bank, and when the required deduction did not occur on time, he informed the company to deposit the cheque or else he would have to send the grinder back.

“Seeing his resolve, the company deposited a cheque, but made a photocopy of the same, framed it, and kept it on display,” Rao said.

The tweet has received more than 2 lakh views and several comments since it was posted.

Growing up, APJ Abdul Kalam learned from his father a lesson that would last a lifetime: “Behind every present, there’s some self-serving purpose, an anticipation of a return of the favor. Think carefully about any gift before accepting it. All Indians should read APJ’s two-part autobiographies, he wrote.

Netizens were quick to react, one remarked, “Greatness personified.”

Another said, “Dr A P J Abdul Kalam- The people’s president and great scientist whose values and principles will inspire future generations.”